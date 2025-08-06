Back-To-Back Earthquakes? What Just Shook Upstate New York Again

Another earthquake just shook the Hudson Valley—just days after the last one. Thousands of New Yorkers felt it. Here's what we know so far.

Another earthquake that rocked North Jersey was felt in the Hudson Valley.

Second Earthquake In Three Days Felt In Hudson Valley

This was the second earthquake in three days to be felt in the Hudson Valley. Officials say a 2.7 magnitude tremor struck Hillsdale, New Jersey, just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hillsdale is in New Jersey's Bergen County, not far from where a 3.0 magnitude quake rocked Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday night. Hasbrouck Heights is about 15 miles southwest of Rockland County.

Thousands reported feeling Saturday's earthquake, with residents in Rockland, Westchester, and Putnam counties reporting feeling the tremors.

Earthquake Felt In Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties

Tuesday's quake was felt further north in the Hudson Valley.

As of this writing, nearly 3,500 residents have reported feeling the shaking to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Dutchess, Rockland and Westchester Counties all reported feeling some shaking, even as far north as Kingston and Poughkeepsie.

Most reported feeling a light shaking.

No Injuries Or Damage Reported.

Like Saturday’s quake, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

So far in 2025, at least nine earthquakes have been felt in New York State, including one from Russia!

