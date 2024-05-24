23-Year-Old From New York Killed In Crash In Hudson Valley

A young man lost his life in a Lexus in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police confirmed a fatal accident in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash

On May 18, 2024, New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police report a 1999 Lexus RX300 operated lost control while trying to pass several cars on the Sprain Brook.

The Lexus then hit a 2004 Toyota Camry in the southbound left lane and rolled over several times.

23-Year-Old From Mamaroneck, New York Killed

The driver of the Lexus, 23-year-old Logan E. Spillane from Mamaroneck was ejected from the vehicle.

A good Samaritan from Westchester Medical Center attempted lifesaving techniques until Paramedics arrived.

Despite their efforts, Spillane was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

Graduated From Rye High School

Logan graduated from Rye High School in 2019. He worked as an electrician in the region.

"Logan always made time for those who needed him. He was a kind, empathetic soul who could always make you smile. He is loved by so many, both family and friends, and his loss will be felt by all who knew him," his obituary states.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

