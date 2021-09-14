A $23.6 million project to replace or rehabilitate seven Hudson Valley bridges that will help "countless" drivers is complete.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced construction has been completed on a $23.6 million project to replace four bridges and rehabilitate three others along State Route 9W in the towns of New Windsor, Cornwall and Highlands in Orange County.

The project enhanced safety and improved travel along a key route that officials say is critical to Hudson Valley life. It also provides access to attractions like Storm King Mountain and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"The successful completion of the state replacement and rehabilitation of seven bridges on the 9W corridor is welcome news to area residents and visitors alike who frequently travel this route. This type of critical infrastructure investment has a direct positive impact on our communities and our local economy," Assemblymember Colin J. Schmitt said.

Replaced bridges:

Refurbished bridges include:

The Route 9W bridge over Route 218, Town of Cornwall.

The Route 9W bridge over Black Forest Creek, Town of Cornwall.

The Route 9W bridge Route 218, Town of Highlands.

Replaced bridges include:

The River Road bridge over Route 9W, Town of New Windsor.

The Route 9W bridge over Quaker Avenue, Town of Cornwall.

The Willow Avenue bridge over Route 9W, Town of Cornwall.

The Angola Road bridge over Route 9W bridge, Town of Cornwall.

"This critical project provides safety and convenience for residents and visitors alike, allowing better access to popular destinations such as Storm King Mountain and the United States Military Academy at West Point. County road and bridge infrastructure is vital to the region, and we are committed to working with the State DOT to keep our roads safe," Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus stated.

Extensive recycling techniques were also employed during construction to reduce the demand for new materials and reduce the project's environmental impact.

"New York State remains committed to building a 21st-century infrastructure that improves quality of life, promotes economic growth and helps to safeguard our environment," Hochul said. "Renewing the bridges along the Route 9W corridor will help countless commuters who travel this vital corridor every day and help keep people and goods moving throughout Orange County for years into the future."

Improvements made as part of the project include new road surfaces, increased vertical clearances, concrete arch and substructure repairs, and new parapets, railings and sidewalks. New, weather-resistant steel girders were installed to significantly lengthen the life span of the bridges and lessen the need for frequent painting.

During construction, concrete debris was taken from the bridge sites and transported to a local facility, where it was reduced and processed for use as backfill, subbase and gravel. Additionally, embankment materials were excavated, stockpiled and utilized as backfill on the new bridges, slopes and roadways.

