Young Man Nearly Killed After Train Accident In Hudson Valley

Something went terribly wrong along the train tracks in the Hudson Valley this weekend.

A 21-year-old man is lucky to be alive after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley.

21-Year-Old Hit By Train In Lower Hudson Valley

New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post that troopers from the Haverstraw barracks were called to Tompkins Cove in the Town of Stony Point around 5:40 p.m. Sunday after reports of a pedestrian hit by a CSX freight train.

State Police say a 21-year-old man was hit by that CSX freight. The train came to an immediate stop, and emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Airlifted To Westchester Medical

The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

He’s now listed in stable condition.

No Idea Why the Man Was On the Train Tracks

Police say the unnamed man was walking on the tracks when the train came through.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened and are trying to figure out why the man was on the tracks when the train came through.

Police have not said if foul play is suspected, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police in Haverstraw.

Officials are reminding residents to stay clear of active rail lines. Even if a train looks far away, it can be on top of you in seconds.

