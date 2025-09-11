These 21 Schools In New York Among Best In All Of America

Over 20 schools across New York State, including the Hudson Valley, are ranked among the best in the United States.

For over 40 years, the United States Department of Education awarded "high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing achievement gaps" with a National Blue Ribbon.

The United States Department of Education has been celebrating excellence in education since 1982.

21 New York Schools Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

For 2024, over 350 schools nationwide were named National Blue Ribbon Schools. 21 are in New York.

"This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups," the New York State Education Department stated.

A handful of schools are located in the Hudson Valley. Below are the Empire Sate schools that were honored:

“The National Blue Ribbon School recognition celebrates schools that demonstrate a commitment to excellence and highlights the critical need to expand access to high-quality educational opportunities, which significantly improves student outcomes," New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said. "By inspiring and empowering students while fostering a passion for learning, these schools serve as shining examples for all educational institutions throughout New York State.”

Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

