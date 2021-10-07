2 From New York Killed in Head-On Crash in Hudson Valley

Two people are dead after their Mercedes Benz collided head-on into a truck in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday around 12:20 p.m., New York State Police from the Catskill barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 23 in the town of Windham.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1998 Mercedes Benz, 36-year-old operated by Cameron Marron from the town of Durham was traveling west on State Route 23 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2013 Nissan Titan pick-up truck that was traveling east, police say.

Marron and his passenger 63-year-old Nancy Marron were both pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

The operator of the pick-up, Shawn Smith, 34, from the town of Ashland, was transported to Albany Medical Center via medivac.

He is currently listed in stable condition with injuries to his right leg.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. State police were assisted by Hansenville and Windham fire departments.

