2 Feet Of Snow To Slam New York For Thanksgiving

This is nothing to be thankful for! A four-day Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for millions of New Yorkers. Nearly two feet of snow may fall!

If you're heading north or west for the Thanksgiving holiday, it's best to leave as early as possible, or be prepared to deal with snow.

Winter Storm Watch Remains For Western New York, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Western New York, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country for the Thanksgiving holiday period, with significant lake effect snow expected to cause travel delays.

The watch starts on Wednesday and lasts until Saturday. Officials say heavy lake-effect snow and whiteout conditions are possible from Wednesday through Saturday.

Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to use caution and allow for extra travel time.

Detailed Forecast by Region

Parts of New York could get up to 20 inches of snow!

Below is the latest detailed forecast

Western New York: Southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Wyoming Counties:

Snow: 12 to over 20 inches of snow in persistent bands

Key Impacts: Travel is difficult to impossible; severe blowing and drifting snow.

Western New York: Northern Erie and Genesee Counties (including Buffalo)

Snow: 3 to 6 inches of snow (some areas could see more)

Key Impacts: Reduced visibility; hazardous travel conditions.

Central NY & Mohawk Valley

Snow: 3 to 8 inches of snow in lower elevations. 7+ in higher elevations

Key Impacts: Snow begins Thursday; blowing snow will cause issues.

North Country / Tug Hill

Snow: 6 to 20 inches of snow

Key Impacts: Whiteout conditions; severe travel disruptions expected.

Travel On Thanksgiving, Black Friday Could Be Very Dangerous

Officials warn that traffic is expected to be very difficult on Thanksgiving and Black Friday due to snow falling and being blown with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

This will reduce visibility and leave roads covered in snow.

Strong wind gusts have around up to 50 mph will create whiteout conditions and significant drifting snow, making travel hazardous during Thanksgiving and Black Friday, experts warn.

