2 Dead, 7 Injured in Crash That Shut Down Route 17
We've learned more information about a fatal crash that killed two Hudson Valley residents and left six with serious injuries.
On Wednesday at approximately 7:10 p.m., New York State Police responded to a fatal crash on State Route 17 eastbound at the Sands Road Overpass near exit 119 in the Town of Wallkill.
The crash involved a 2005 Ford Escape operated by 24-year-old Anthony K. Jones of Walden and a 2004 Toyota Sienna, driven by 48-year-old Nelson Vivarcampoverde of Middletown. Jones was traveling alone while Vivarcampoverde’s vehicle was occupied by 7 additional passengers, police say.
Police believe the two vehicles collided when the Toyota Sienna was in the passing lane of State Route 17 parallel to the Ford Escape that was in the driving lane.
The collision caused the Ford Escape to leave the road, strike an earth embankment and overturn. The Toyota Sienna entered the center median, struck the guide rail and overturned before coming to rest on the westbound median.
The driver of the Toyota Sienna, Vivarcampoverde, and passenger 36-year-old Maria Abrigo, also from Middletown, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.
Two additional passengers were flown from the scene to Westchester Medical Center due to the nature of their injuries. Police did not release their names or conditions. The remaining four passengers were transported by ambulance to Garnet Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford Escape, Jones, was also transported to Garnet Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
