2 Babies Die After Being Left In 100-Degree Hot Cars In Tri-State
Two babies died just hours apart after being left inside hot cars. One is from Upstate New York the other just outside the region.
Sadly, it appears, their parents left them in extremely hot cars.
Child Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Sullivan County, New York
On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a child from Sullivan County who was pronounced dead after being left in a hot car.
Another Child Dies In Hot Car
The news from the Hudson Valley comes just after a 2-month-old girl died in a car in New Jersey.
The 8-week-old child's father, 28-year-old Avraham Chaitovsky of Jackson Township was arrested in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter. He's been charged with
The infant was found inside a car parked outside a school on Monday afternoon. The heat index was 107 degrees, according to New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow reports that when the heat index is near 100 degrees, someone can die if left inside a car for longer than 10 minutes.
How Parents Can Prevent This Tragedy
Twelve children have died in 2024 across the United States after being left in hot cars, WCBS 880 Newsradio reports.
Safety experts say parents should create a routine to check the back seat. A reminder is a stuffed animal or diaper bag in the front seat.
