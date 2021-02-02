Police are asking for help alleging these suspects are connected to three larcenies from area restaurants.

On Monday at 3:40 a.m., the Ellenville Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress at the China One Restaurant located on Center Sreet in the Village of Ellenville.

The investigation revealed an older model white van pulled into the alley, way behind the building and two suspects got out of the vehicle. One of the suspects hooked up a machine to the waste oil drum, while the other stays at the back of the van to start it, police say.

At that point, the two men were confronted by the owner of the business who began to yell at them and told them she was going to call the police, according to a video provided by police that can be seen below.

The men got back into their van and fled onto Route 52 west, heading towards Fallsburg.

"A canvass of other area businesses led to the discovery of 2 other restaurants behind hit as well," the Ellenville Police Department wrote in a press release.

Below you will see photos of the alleged suspects and their van.

"Police are asking anyone that may know the suspects or that has information to please contact 845-647-4422, or leave a confidential message on our Facebook page," the Ellenville Police Department wrote in a press release.

2 Accused of Stealing From 3 Local Restaurants During Snowstorm

