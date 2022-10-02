15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest

Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review.

"Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in people visiting State lands to experience New York's abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation," EC Commissioner Basil Seggos stated. "DEC's Forest Rangers continue to be on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely, as well as to protect our state's irreplaceable natural resources."

Illegal Marijuana Plants Found In Town of Centerville, Allegany County, New York State Forest

In this week's report was a forest ranger who stumbled upon 15 large weed plants that were illegally grown at a state forest in Allegany County, New York.

Ranger Thaine was on patrol at the Swift Hill State Forest in the Town of Centerville, New York when he stumbled on 15 marijuana plants that were illegally grown, according to the New York State DEC.

"On Sept. 23, Forest Rangers located 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on Swift Hill State Forest," the DEC stated in a press release.

Rangers cut and moved the 15 plants to what's described as a "safe area." The below photo from the DEC shows Ranger Thaine carrying away the "illegal marijuana plants."

All 15 of the large marijuana plants were then burned, according to the DEC. While weed laws are changing in New York State it's still illegal to grow marijuana on state land, officials say.

"Although marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York's Environmental Conservation Law," the DEC stated.

It's unclear who was growing the marijuana. No charges have been filed at this time.

