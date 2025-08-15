These Hospitals In New York State Receive Perfect Federal Ratings
A new federal report reveals the best and worst hospitals across New York. Some facilities scored a perfect five stars, while others earned just one.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post determined that 22 percent of rated hospitals across New York State received the worst score from the federal government.
On the other hand, nearly 16 percent of Empire State hospitals that were rated received the highest score possible.
These New York Hospitals Receive Just 1 Star
The ratings are from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The federal organization just released its latest Five-Star Quality Rating System for hospitals.
Five stars is the best score and one star is the worst score. Before we highlight the five-star hospitals, let's look at the 29 New York hospitals that earned just one star.
29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ranked 132 out of 189 hospitals in New York. It's unclear why the remaining 57 weren't ranked. The rankings are based on many factors, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, as well as timely and effective care.
12 New York Hospitals Earn Perfect Score
Below are the 12 hospitals across the Empire State that received five stars.
12 New York Hospitals Receive Highest Score Possible
In related news, 26 hospitals across the state recently received an "A" grade for patient safety.
However, 20 hospitals in the Empire State earned failing or near-failing grades for patient safety.