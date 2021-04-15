First responders are actively searching the Hudson River after a boat capsized. We have video from the scene.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A boat capsized on Wednesday just before midnight in the Hudson River near the Beacon Train Station. Dutchess County Whacker Wire reports the boat capsized with people possibly in the river just west of the City of Beacon Yacht Club.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

One person was rescued and taken to the hospital, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post. The person's condition is not known as of this writing.

First responders were told of a possible second person in the river and returned to the river to search. The search for a possible second victim went well into the overnight hours, officials say.

Police checked on the availability of a helicopter to help in the search. A Dutchess County Sheriff's Boat could be seen in the Hudson with emergency lights and deputies pointing flashlights at the water.

The Beacon Fire Department searched the shoreline. Officials from New York State Police, New Hamburg and the City of Newburgh were also on the scene helping in the search.

As of this writing first responders did not confirm what they are looking for and nothing has been found.

The City of Beacon Police Department is expected to issue more information today. We will update this story if more information is released.

Below is a video of the search sent to Hudson Valley Post from Rockland Video.

Keep Reading: