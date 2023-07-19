Another $1 Million Lotto Winner Sold At New York State Gas Station

New York State Lottery players are once again told to "check their tickets." Did you win a million dollars?

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To $720 Million

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Past 1 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. That will push the jackpot up to an estimated $720 million for the next Mega Millions drawing which is set for 11 p.m. on Friday.

This will mark just the fourth time that a Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $700 million. The other four times this has happened the jackpot has soared over $1 billion.

Tuesday's winning numbers were white balls of 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54, plus the gold Mega Ball 18.

Eight tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize, including one in New York State.

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Two of the eight second-tier prize tickets were sold in Maryland. Two others were sold in California. The remaining winners were sold in New York, Florida, Ohio and Rhode Island.

The ticket sold in New York State was sold in Tompkins County, according to the New York State Lottery.

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Mirabito In Ithaca, Tompkins County, New York

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Mirabito Convenience Store located at 600 North Fulton Street in Ithaca, the New York State Lottery reports.

Google Google loading...

This marked the second day in a row a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in New York State.

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In The Bronx, New York City

A winning ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing was sold in the Bronx.

That winning ticket was sold by Gasolina, Fairfield Food Inc., located at 2525 3rd Avenue in the Bronx.

Google Google loading...

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth at least $ 1 billion. The jackpot is the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and the third largest Powerball jackpot.

