$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Upstate New York, HV Store Sells 2 Winners
The historic Powerball jackpot is gone, but that doesn't mean New York State isn't producing big-money winners, including a million-dollar winner from the Hudson Valley.
Last week's $1.23 billion winning Powerball jackpot was sold in Oregon.
Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold, Not In New York
The winner can select a lump sum cash payment of $620 million. It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball.
Despite no one from New York winning the jackpot, many winning tickets were recently sold across New York State during this recent Powerball run. CLICK HERE to find out where.
$1 Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Chester, New York
The Powerball jackpot reset to just over $34 million this week. While it's not over a billion dollars, it's still living-changing money.
No one won the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, but a second-prize winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley and third-prize tickets were sold across the Empire State.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Wednesday's winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24, 36 with a Powerball of 15.
Powerball Winning Tickets Sold In Orange County, Rockland County, New York City
One store from the Lower Hudson Valley sold two big-time winners!
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
Winning Tickets Sold In New York City, New City, Rockland County
The third-prize-winning ticket sold at the Manhattan deli is worth $50,000.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
"The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26," Powerball states. "When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m."
April 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpot Remaining
April 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler