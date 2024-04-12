$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Upstate New York, HV Store Sells 2 Winners

The historic Powerball jackpot is gone, but that doesn't mean New York State isn't producing big-money winners, including a million-dollar winner from the Hudson Valley.

Last week's $1.23 billion winning Powerball jackpot was sold in Oregon.

Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold, Not In New York

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Getty Images loading...

The winner can select a lump sum cash payment of $620 million. It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball.

Despite no one from New York winning the jackpot, many winning tickets were recently sold across New York State during this recent Powerball run. CLICK HERE to find out where.

$1 Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Chester, New York

The Powerball jackpot reset to just over $34 million this week. While it's not over a billion dollars, it's still living-changing money.

No one won the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, but a second-prize winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley and third-prize tickets were sold across the Empire State.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24, 36 with a Powerball of 15.

Powerball Winning Tickets Sold In Orange County, Rockland County, New York City

One store from the Lower Hudson Valley sold two big-time winners!

Winning Tickets Sold In New York City, New City, Rockland County

The third-prize-winning ticket sold at the Manhattan deli is worth $50,000.

"The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26," Powerball states. "When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m."

