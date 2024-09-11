$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley, New York
No one in New York won the historic Mega Millions jackpot, but a Hudson Valley resident is now a millionaire.
A single ticket sold in Texas matched all six numbers in the $800 Mega Millions jackpot.
Mega Millions Jackpot Won
The ticket sold in Texas matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 1, 2, 16, 24 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 6.
The ticket is worth $800 million ($404.2 million cash). It’s the 15th Mega Millions jackpot won in Texas.
It's also the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the month of September and the seventh-largest jackpot in the game's history.
$1 Million Winning Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley, New York
In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing produced over 2 million winning tickets. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million.
Those second-tier prizes were sold in California, Florida, Washington and New York. The million-dollar winning ticket sold in New York was sold in the Hudson Valley.
Million-Dollar Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New Windsor, Orange County, New York
The $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket for the Sept 10th drawing was sold at the Gulf Express in New Windsor.
The business is located at 986 Little Britain Road.
If you don't have the $1 million ticket, still check your tickets because New York State also produced many third-fourth- and fifth-tier winning tickets.

