Youngsville Man Killed in Route 17 Crash in Town of Mamakating

A Steuben County, New York Man was killed while driving on Route 17 in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York State Police released information about a fatal crash in the Town of Mamakating, Sullivan County, New York.

New York State Police Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash in the Town of Mamakating, New York

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash westbound on State Route 17 near exit 116 in the town of Mamakating.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police from the Wurtsboro barracks revealed that a 2019 Nissan, driven by 44-year-old Jason Stanton of Youngsville, New York, was traveling west on State Route 17 and hit a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer from behind.

New York State Police are still unclear why Stanton's 2019 Nissan hit the tractor-trailer in the rear. The tractor-trailer was also traveling west on Route 17, police say.

Both vehicles were in the right lane of Route 17 when the collision occurred, according to New York State Police.

Youngsville, New York Man Killed in Sullivan County Crash

Stanton, from Sullivan County, was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Lindley, New York Man Involved in Fatal Crash on Route 17 in Sullivan County

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as a 51-year-old man from Lindley, New York. The man from southern Steuben County was not injured in the crash, according to New York State Police from Troop F.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

