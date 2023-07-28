Young New York Man Killed By Truck Walking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley resident was fatally hit walking in the Hudson Valley late at night.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department reported on a fatal accident that happened just before midnight on Monday.

Fatal Accident In Rockland County, New York

On Monday around 11:45 p.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a car crash on Route 17 in the Town of Ramapo.

Arriving officers noticed that a man was hit by a 2008 Ford 150 pick-up. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sloatsburg New York Man Fatally Hit By Trunk In Ramapo, New York

The preliminary investigation determined a 62-year-old man from Sloatsburg was driving his truck north on Route 17 when he struck a 32-year-old man from Sloatsburg.

It's unclear why the 32-year-old was walking on Route 17 late at night.

The 32-year-old sustained fatal injuries, police say. His name hasn't been released.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is working with police. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing by the Town of Ramapo Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit.

Route 17 in the area was closed until about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

