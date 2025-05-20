You Won’t Believe How Warm New Yorkers Should Keep Homes

Federal energy officials just told New Yorkers how warm they should keep their homes this summer—and it’s way hotter than you think.

You won't believe how warm experts say you should keep your home this summer.

Very Hot Summer Expected In New York State, May Break Records

Canva Canva loading...

The Farmers’ Almanac says to expect a "broiling" summer across New York State.

Alert: Nor’easter In May Targets Hudson Valley This Week. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Last summer was one of the hottest summers on record, but the Old Farmer’s Almanac thinks this summer might break records in New York.

During these extremely hot days, how cool should you keep your home? The answer may shock you.

DOE: Keep Your Home 78 Degrees Or Warmer

Canva Canva loading...

The Department of Energy recommends keeping your thermostat this summer at 78 degrees.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Energy experts say 78 is the “optimal” thermostat setting when you're home.

Anyone who's spent a summer in New York knows how brutal that feels during the dog days of summer. 78 degrees feels more like a punishment than a solution.

Good luck not sticking to your couch if you keep your home that warm!

Canva Canva loading...

Keep Your Home Even Warmer When Not Home

Experts also suggest turning it up even higher when you’re not home. The DOE says 85 degrees is the best temperature when you're away.

If you do this, don't expect any relief when you get home from being outside during a warm summer day.

82 Degrees When Sleeping

Canva Canva loading...

Experts also say you should keep your home at 82 degrees when you're sleeping. Because who doesn't love waking up drenched in sweat?

Why should you keep your home at these temperatures? Officials and utility companies say you'll avoid unnecessary energy costs.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

The smaller the difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your bill will be.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

Extreme heat can lead to several health issues. Including:

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days Here is a look at the Top 5 Hottest temperatures recorded in New York State. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Tips To Stay Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State