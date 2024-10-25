You May Have Purchased A Stolen Car In New York

We have tips to avoid buying a stolen car. The New York State DMV is warning consumers about an ongoing surge in stolen cars being sold.

Tips To Avoid Buying A Stolen Car In New York State

The DMV says a recent investigation revealed that many vehicles sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other websites are stolen.

The DMV recommends buyers take these steps to help prevent being victimized:

Stolen Cars Being Sold In New York State

Recent investigations conducted by DMV and police discovered a surge in the sale of stolen vehicles on those sites, including vehicles with altered identification numbers and forged titles.

"Buying a vehicle through a private sale often costs less; however, the buyer’s risk increases since they are unlikely to get any type of warranty and the consumer protections that auto dealers are required to follow will not apply. Buyers who purchase vehicles in private sales are on their own to resolve the problem with the seller or by taking legal action," the DVM states.

There has also been a rise in illegal vehicle sales by unlicensed dealers, according to the DMV.

“When someone is purchasing a vehicle through a private sale, they lose the protections that are afforded to them when they buy from an auto dealer, so it is very important that buyers take every precaution they can to make sure they are buying from a reputable seller, Unfortunately, there are many scammers out there waiting to take advantage of someone who needs a low-cost vehicle," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

Many Kia and Hyundai Vehicles Can Be Stolen With A USB

Hyundai and Kia now top the list thanks to viral social media videos that proved how easy it is to steal locked cars without a key. See how below:

Over 225 Stolen Cars Recovered In New York State This Year

So far this year, the New York State DMV has found 228 stolen vehicles, worth $6.35 million.

Nearly 150 of those 228 stolen cars were purchased by the “victim” after seeing it posted on Facebook Marketplace or similar internet sites, according to the DMV.

“Car buyers need to be aware that there are dishonest sellers online who won’t think twice about scamming them out of thousands of dollars," State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said. We urge those who are looking to buy online to carefully research their purchase to ensure they are not victimized.”

