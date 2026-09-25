Hudson Valley, New York Barber Slashed Customer With Razor

The judge rejected prosecutors' request for more prison time. Here's what happened.

A Lower Hudson Valley barber was sentenced for slashing a customer with a razor during a violent attack at a barbershop.

Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced

Photo by Apothecary 87 on Unsplash brown wooden handled knife on brown wooden chopping board

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 38-year-old Jeury Fernandez Navarro was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. Officials say the judge rejected the District Attorney’s Office request for a five-year state prison sentence.

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"While we respect the Court’s decision, my office firmly believes that a more substantial prison sentence was warranted given the severity and brutality of the defendant’s conduct. We remain committed to advocating for victims and appropriate consequences for those who inflict violence in our communities," DA Cacace said.

Yonkers, New York Guilty Of Slashing Romantic Rival

Photo by Josh Sorenson on Unsplash black straight razor beside beige ceramic mug and shaving cream brush

In August, the Yonkers man was convicted on assault and weapon possession charges after using a straight razor to slash a patron during a violent 2025 attack at a local barbershop.

On August 4, 2025, Fernandez-Navarro used a straight-edge razor at a South Broadway barbershop in Yonkers to slash the man's arm, causing an injury that required extensive surgery.

Officials say he grabbed the victim, a customer seated in a chair, by the hair, forcibly yanked his head back, and held a straight razor to his body.

Photo by Agustin Fernandez on Unsplash A tattooed barber using a straight razor to trim a man's hair

During a struggle, Fernandez-Navarro forcibly swung the razor at the victim, slashing his arm.

The unnamed victim was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was treated for a deep laceration to his left forearm that caused damage to his ulnar artery, nerve, and tendon, requiring surgery to repair the injuries.

“The defendant in this case callously and intentionally grabbed a defenseless victim by the head and proceeded to viciously slash him, even as the victim attempted to protect himself.

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