Worst Times To Drive In New York State Around July 4th Holiday

If you are one of the 70 million Americans getting ready to travel, you'll want to know the best and worst times to hit the roads in New York State.

AAA is warning to expect a lot of traffic over the next week, as a record-breaking number of Americans plan to travel for the Fourth of July holiday.

AAA released the best and worst times to hit the road between Monday, July 1 and Monday, July 8. Take a look below:

Best And Worst Times To Drive In New York For July 4th Holiday

Worst Road/Time For New York Drivers

New Yorkers will likely encounter the most traffic on the Garden State Parkway North from the Jersey Shore to New York State on Sunday, July 7. Sunday afternoon will have the most traffic, especially around 2 p.m.

July 4th Is The Worst Day To Travel

Experts say the most people all week will be on the roads between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

If you plan to travel on July 4 it's best to leave early in the morning, or late at night.

“Drivers in large metro areas can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday, July 3rd, as they leave town, and Sunday, July 7th, as they return,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, told AAA. “Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal. Travelers should monitor 511 services, local news stations, and traffic apps for up-to-the-minute road conditions.”

