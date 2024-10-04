World’s Only ‘Nice Low-Cost Carrier’ Adds More New York Flights

Hudson Valley travelers have more cheap flight options from a number of New York airports to marquee vacation destinations.

Breeze Airways has officially started flights to another Florida destination from Stewart Airport

New York Stewart International Airport To Fort Myers, Florida

Flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Fort Myers, Florida began on Wednesday.

Breeze Airways will fly from the Orange County, New York airport to Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The company does note the frequency of the flights will be adjusted based on the season.

The airline has also announced a number of new routes from other airports in New York.

From Newburgh, New York To Vero Beach, FL

Breeze confirmed plans to fly from Stewart Airport on Thursdays and Sundays, starting Nov. 21 to Vero Beach, Florida.

“Breeze is all about connecting cities without existing nonstop options,” said Breeze Airways’ CEO David Neeleman. “It’s exciting to add two more cities to our national network, and more nonstop routes to our Florida and west coast destinations, combined with an affordable, premium leisure experience.”

Breeze Airways Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched his much-discussed airline start-up, Breeze Airways in 2020.

Officials said Breeze landing in New York State is a "huge win" for all.

From Long Island-Islip, NY to Vero Beach, FL

Flights from From Long Island-Islip to Vero Beach, Florida expanded on Wednesday. Breeze will now fly four times a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

From Westchester County Airport

In April, Breeze announced new services from Westchester County Airport including:

Jacksonville, FL (Tues and Sat)

Myrtle Beach, SC (Wed, Thurs, Sat and Sun)

Norfolk, VA (Mon and Fri)

Portland, ME (Thurs and Sun)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (Mon and Fri, starting May 3, adding Wed service from June 26 through October)

Note: Some routes are seasonal.

Breeze's strategy resembles Allegiant Air and other budget airlines like Spirit and Frontier, officials note.

Earlier this year, JetBlue made the puzzling decision to officially leave Stewart Airport.

