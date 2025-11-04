Upstate New York Halloween Candy Nightmare A Hoax
The Upstate New York mom who claimed to find a needle in Halloween candy is now under arrest.
Reports of a needle being found in Halloween candy in Upstate New York turned out to be a hoax.
It's every parent in the Hudson Valley's worst Halloween nightmare. Your child is getting trick-or-treat candy that's been tainted.
Thankfully, this year, the story wasn't true. Over the weekend, the Scotia Police Department was told about currently an "isolated" report made by a parent on social media.
The parent told police she found a small sewing needle in a piece of their child's candy.
Report Was A Hoax, Woman Arrested
The Scotia Police Department investigated the report and determined it was a "hoax." 27-year-old Christi Hosier of Schenectady was promptly arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident.
"The investigation determined she had placed the needle in candy herself and had not even gone trick or treating in the Village of Scotia as originally claimed," police say.
According to police, Hosier first posted about the needle being found on the "Scotia Glenville Current Events" Facebook Page. That led to public concern, and she subsequently called the police to formally report the alleged incident.
"The Scotia Police Department reminds the public that spreading false information or filing false reports can cause unnecessary alarm and divert police resources from genuine public safety concerns. We thank the community for its cooperation and understanding as we worked to resolve this matter," the Scotia Police Department added in its press release.
She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Scotia Village Court at a later date.
