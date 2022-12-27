Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas

Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners.

Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Long Island

The winning numbers for the Dec. 21 evening Take 5 drawing were 4, 12, 20, 24, 30. Two tickets sold are first-prize winners

Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Florida, Orange County, New York

The winning ticket from the Hudson Valley was sold in Orange County, New York.

The ticket was sold at the S & N Kwik Mart located on North Main Street in Florida, New York.

The winning ticket sold on Long Island was sold at the Kings Park Mini Mart on Main Street in Kings Park, Suffolk County, New York.

Both tickets are worth $18,679.50, according to lottery officials.

More Winning Tickets Sold In New York City, Nassau County

A winning ticket for the Dec. 21 midday Take 5 drawing was sold at the Wantagh Stop & Go convenience on Sunrise Highway in Wantagh, Nassau County, New York.

That ticket is worth $19,504.50.

A winning ticket for the Dec. 22 midday Take 5 drawing was sold at the E-Smoke Convenience on 8th Avenue in New York City. The first-prize ticket is worth about $20,500.

