Will ‘Massive’ Snow Ruin Thanksgiving for Upstate New York, Hudson Valley?

Reports over the weekend had families across New York State that Thanksgiving might be ruined.

Over the weekend, I spent some time with my family from Brooklyn. This year, they are coming up to the Hudson Valley to celebrate Thanksgiving.

But, my aunt and uncle were worried a Thanksgiving snowstorm would make it impossible for them to travel. My uncle even told me "as long as the roads aren't covered in snow" he will be coming.

In my opinion, his role is the most crucial to Thanksgiving, because he brings up fresh Italian bread from a Brooklyn bakery for our post-Thanksgiving leftover late-night meal.

"Massive" Snowstorm in New York State For Thanksgiving?

New Yorkers started to worry about Thanksgiving snow on Friday when Gov. Hochul warned of a "massive" snowstorm.

"We're heading into the busiest travel season of the year and of course, Mother Nature is preparing to slam us with a massive snow storm right here in New York, at the prime peak time for holiday travel next Wednesday into Thursday," Hochul said during a press conference at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica.

Snow In Western New York For Thanksgiving?

Buffalo Meteorologist Mike Doyle also tweeted that Western New York had the "potential for our first plowable lake effect snow storm."

Hochul also warned to not make Thanksgiving Eve your main day of travel, stating:

Do not make next Wednesday your main day to travel, or else you'll get stuck. You will be either stuck at home, not able to travel, or worst case that you can be stuck on one of those roads or the New York State through ways.

Hochul did note the worst of the snow would be in "Buffalo and Watertown." So this wouldn't impact my family or anyone in the Hudson Valley.

No Snow For New York City, Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region, North Country.

To assure my family our Thanksgiving wouldn't be ruined I looked up the weather forecast from Brooklyn all the way up to Plattsburgh, New York.

I saw no snow in the forecast for New York City, Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region and North Country. Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll confirmed the Hudson Valley should have a "dry" Thanksgiving.

Noll did say there may be "cold rain" late Tuesday into early Wednesday but no snow, except for people living in the high elevations of the Catskills.

"The good news is that the #HudsonValley can expect a dry turkey day," Noll tweeted. "Thanksgiving Day sunshine will be preceded by some unsavory weather late Tuesday into early Wednesday, in the form of a cold rain storm for the Hudson Valley."

No Snow In Western New York

The good news for anyone living or traveling to Western New York for Thanksgiving, the "massive" snowstorm is no longer in the forecast.

"Update: Models have completely flipped from yesterday, which happens when we're 6+ days out and why we shouldn't get too excited too early," Buffalo Meteorologist Mike Doyle tweeted in an update.

This means Empire State residents shouldn't have to worry about snow ruining their turkey feast!

While snow shouldn't ruin your day, traffic might. We've learned the best and worst times to travel in and around Thanksgiving.

