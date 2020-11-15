Will Hudson Valley Wendy’s Become Drive Thru Only?

More fast-food restaurants are making serious changes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to CDL Life, Wendy's is considering turning their restaurants into drive-thru only. This comes as the fast-food chain is dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're not alone in thinking this.

According to CDL Life, Burger King, Dunkin', Taco Bell, Starbucks, and Tim Hortons have all said they have considered shifting to drive-thru only accounts. The Wendy's CEO Todd Penego said on a company call that Wendy's "new appetite to look at drive-thru-only restaurants".

The Hudson Valley has Wendy's locations throughout the region. They can be found in major metro areas like Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, and Middletown. While nothing has been confirmed, for any national or local locations, this is a concern to truck drivers. CDL Life says that this issue of dining rooms at fast-food restaurants became apparent during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Think about it, most drive-thrus can't fit a tractor-trailer in it.

What do you think about fast-food restaurants potentially going drive-thru only? Personally, I'm unsure how I feel about it. I love the ease and convenience of the drive-thru. But I also think of the times where the drive-thru line is too long, and I'd rather go inside. Or if I need to use the bathroom and want to grab a quick bite while I've stopped. What if I just want to get out of the car for more than the amount of time it takes to pump gas after a long car ride?