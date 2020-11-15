7 Christmas Movies that Make You Laugh

Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is 20 days away so when is it okay to start watch Christmas movies? Every year I have a handful of Christmas movies I watch as we ramp up for the holidays. They are an unusual mix but some how they always get me in the mood for Christmas. They are all also full of laughs.

I don't know why but all the Christmas movies I enjoy have the comic factor. It isn't hat I don't like the sweet sappy ones, but when I sit down to binge watch Christmas movies I tend to gravitate toward the comedies. At some point, most likely by next weekend I will have watch at least one of these movies if not more.

Christmas Vacation - you can't start thinking about Christmas without spending time will Clark and his crew. And there is nothing wrong with the Jelly of the Month Club.

The Grinch 2018 - If it is an Illumination movie I am watching it and although I am a huge fan of the OG Grinch this one is very funny. I think it's the reindeer.

And of Course the Original Grinch 1966 - nothing beats it.

The Grinch with Jim Carrey - Not my favorite of the three but still fun to watch.

Scrooged 1988 - I will admit I have watched this movie just for laughs anytime of the year. Love me some Bill Murray.

A Charlie Brown Christmas - my sentimental favorite.

Home Alone - Again, all the laugh you could want, it's a classic.

So as you can see I am not you traditional Christmas movie fan but I guarantee you have seen them all at least once.