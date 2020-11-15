Disney Plus Turned a Year Old: Reminder if You Need to Cancel That Free Subscription

I don't know who needs to hear this but Disney Plus turned a year old so if you received your free subscription a year ago it may be time to cut it lose.

Disney Plus first launched on November 12, 2019. Anyone else feel old yet? Where did this past year go? Don't answer that question.

Can you believe it's been a full year since Disney brought baby Yoda into this world? Along with some new stars Disney also gave us some old favorites like the Star Wars Saga, every episode of Boy Meets World and a lot other shows and classic movies that many of us grew up on.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing.

A ton of people quickly downloaded the app. Some paid full price for the subscription but many others only subscribed as part of a promotion with Verizon.

If you didn't pay for your Disney Plus subscription will you be keeping it? the world of steaming services seems endless. There are a ton of options all offered at a similar price point. Does Disney Plus offer enough content to keep your interest for another year?

The nostalgia factor for me wore off very quickly and I often found myself not able to even sit through an entire movie.

I supposed if I had kids who needed entertainment or if I wanted to relive these movies with them it might be worth keeping but at this point I may have to say goodbye to Mickey after the new season of the Mandalorian.