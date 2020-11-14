Celebrate Small Brewery Sunday in the Hudson Valley

Now more than ever, it's important to support local.

Every holiday season, there is always a big push to support small, locally-owned businesses. It's great to do it all year, but people seem to really remember to do so around the holidays. Now, for the second year in a row, there's a way to support local and enjoy one of the best things ever: craft beer!

The Brewers Association will be celebrating Small Brewery Sunday on Sunday, November 29, 2020. This is a holiday created by the Brewer's Association to celebrate and support local breweries, brewpubs, and taprooms. The idea behind Small Brewery Sunday is pretty self-explanatory. The Brewer's Association asks that you support small and independent craft breweries by visiting them or buying their beer at local taprooms and brewpubs.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of fantastic breweries you should be supporting year-round. If you're interested in celebrating Small Brewery Sunday in the Hudson Valley check out this list of great local breweries: