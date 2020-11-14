Poughkeepsie Galleria Announces Holiday & Santa Info Update

Have you already started your Christmas or your holiday shopping? Will you be doing it in person? This week the Poughkeepsie Galleria announced via press release the holiday hours along with their continued COVID safety protocols.

As far as hours that the Poughkeepsie Galleria will be available to you for shopping, here is an overview of how things look starting with Thanksgiving. This year, 2020, the Galleria will be closed.

As far as Black Friday, will there be additional or even early shopping hours? Yes there will. You can shop to your hearts content on Black Friday, 11/27/2020, from 8:30 am to 9:30pm. After Black Friday, the hours are pretty consistently Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 9:30 pm through December 19th. Sundays the mall is open 11 am to 6 pm through December 20th, when the hours change to 10 am to 8 pm, and then 12/21 to 12/23, 9 am to 10 pm. Christmas Eve, if you haven't been able to wrap up your shopping, yet you will have even less of an opportunity to do it while shopping at the Poughkeepsie Galleria as they will only be open 9 am to 5 pm on Christmas Eve Day.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria reminding us, via press release, that they continue to follow "guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York State and Dutchess County. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required to enter the property and guests are encouraged to follow the center’s Healthy Shopper Guidelines."

Now, the question that everyone wants to know, "Will Santa be stopping at the Poughkeepsie Galleria to meet with shoppers?" The Galleria says "yes!" They will be releasing more details next week as to Santa's schedule and the new safety protocols people will need to keep in mind when meeting with the "guy in the red suit."

For more details, check out the Poughkeepsie Galleria's website.