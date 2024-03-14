Company With History Of Creating Stars Searching In Hudson Valley

Have you ever dreamed of being discovered? A company that has a history of making people mega-stars is looking for new talent in the Hudson Valley.

For nearly 50 years, SUNBURST has been discovering new faces.

More About Sunburst

"Current and former (Sunburst) contestants have appeared in ads, commercials, television series, movies and all entertainment fields," Sunburst told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "We currently have two Sunburst contestants in Nickelodeon shows and two former contestants went on to become Miss America and Miss USA! Our Pageants have been featured on The Discovery Channel!"

Officials say winning means you've won "one of the most trusted and coveted titles in the U.S.A."

The company is coming to Dutchess County this week in search of a new star.

Model, Pageant Search Coming To Poughkeepsie Galleria

Sunburst Model Search and Beauty Pageants are always looking for new faces, officials say.

Do you have a beautiful baby? Does your child enjoy being in front of an audience? Do YOU want to be discovered?

The company will be searching for new faces this coming Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m.

"Contestants compete for the opportunity to win $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500 savings bonds and many, many more, outstanding gifts," Sunburst states. "Judging is based on beauty and personality."

How To Register

There are a number of ways to register.

Visit the Sunburst website

Call: 727-258-7053

Email: sunburstbeauty@sunburstbeauty.com.

Or pick up an entry form at the Poughkeepsie Galleria

All finalists chosen from the Poughkeepsie Galleria will advance to the Sunburst state finals.

Winners will be selected from 11 age divisions for boys and girls ranging from newborns to adults

Below are the age divisions:

Contestants may be married or single, officials note.

