Dutchess County Cell Phones 4 Seniors

The Dutchess County Sheriffs office has announced that they are launching a program that is looking to get cell phones into the hands of some Hudson Valley senior citizens according their Facebook page.

The program is called, Cell Phone 4 Seniors and what it does is it supplies functioning cell phones to any Dutchess County senior citizen who may financially be unable to purchase one.

Here's how we can all help out, at some point over the next few days take a look in your junk drawer or wherever you put things that you are no longer using and if you come across a cell phone you aren't using anymore, why not donate it.

The make or model of the phone you would like to donate doesn't matter, it just needs to be in working condition and have the charger or charging wires to be accepted.

If you find one that you would like to donate, you can drop it off at the Cell Phone 4 Seniors drop box located in the main lobby of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center at 108 Parker Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

This great program is proudly put together by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and provides a great service to our community but can't help unless they receive donations. As they say, "What may be no longer used by you, could be the life line for someone else."

If you have any questions about the program, please get in touch with the Dutchess County's Sheriff’s Aid, Helen Sample at 845-486-3839.