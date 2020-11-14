Getting a Look at the New Delmonte Pinkglow Pineapple

2020 is just plain weird. So when I saw a pink pineapple on my timeline, I figured it was a new kind of superfruit.

A little research brought me to the Pinkglow Pineapple social media accounts through Del Monte. It turns out these pineapples have been years in the making. They've been bioengineered in Costa Rica on a carbon-neutral farm, rich with "fertile volcanic soil."

They call it the Jewel of the Jungle and rightfully so! When you cut into this normal looking pineapple to be treated with a bright pink inside. Naturally, there's a twist. These Pinkglow Pineapples can't be found in stores and are limited edition. So you have to check out the TropicalFruitBox website to get your hands on one.

After cutting it up we did a little taste test. Dare I say it's better than a regular pineapple? Pinkglow Pineapple is less acidic and much sweeter than a normal, every day pineapple.

Take a look at the pictures below as we crack open the Jewel of the Jungle.