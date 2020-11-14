Christmas Parade in Washingtonville

The parade is still happening this year!

Yes the 10th annual Christmas parade is scheduled to happen this year on December 5th in Washingtonville according to the Washingtonville Community Events Facebook page with a small condition.

The condition is that if COVID-19 case numbers increase over the days and weeks leading up to the event it may be canceled. The folks putting this great event together are asking all community members to please continue to social distance and wear your masks, "Don't be a Grinch and do your part!"

The Christmas Parade is a Washingtonville tradition and this year we are all invited to watch along as we welcome Santa as he'll be waving to everyone aboard the Monell fire departments ladder truck.

The parade will be following a new route this year and will start at Vern Allen Park and continue up Ahern Blvd and across to Woodfield Drive, then exits on to Bull Rd.

The parade line up will start at 4 p.m. for small cars and small trucks at Vern and large trucks, trailers and fire trucks will line up on Decker Dr. The parade will start promptly at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to take part in this years parade but please remember that everyone who participates needs to follow COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing.

If you would like to drive or be in the parade you can email the event committee at washingtonvilleevents@gmail.com.

If you know of any other parades or events scheduled across the valley this holiday season, send us all the information through the Wolf app, and we will do what we can to get the word out.