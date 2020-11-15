Starbucks Holiday Drink Missing From H.V. Menu

Okay, so the holidays aren't officially here yet, but people are starting to get in the Christmas cheer. As we all know, there's one in every crowd trying to rain on our parade.

I'm not saying that this will ruin the holiday season, we can thank COVID-19 for that, but it definitely takes a little light out of the joyfulness that is the holiday season in the Hudson Valley, especially if you're a coffee drinker.

Last week, Starbuck released their 2020 reusable holiday cup and they were a hot commodity. Stores were running out quickly, so if you didn't get your hands on them when they came out likelihood is you'll have to settle for their one use cups.

Which is fine because Starbucks has a dynamite holiday drink line up that will knock your Christmas stockings off. Drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and, of course, the Eggnog Latte.

Those all sound absolutely delicious and I've had one or two of them before (Peppermint Mocha obviously, but the Chestnut Praline is something I want to wake up to on Christmas morning) but one staple is missing from the list.

According to Taste of Home, Starbucks announced in a Twitter reply that they will not be bringing back their Gingerbread Latte for 2020.

The tweet explains that the Gingerbread Latte will only be available in Canada. That's a long way to go for a specialty drink.

Are you upset with the changes at Starbuck? Will you be heading out to Canada to get your fix?