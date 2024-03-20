‘Winter Weather Event’ To Ruin Start Of Spring In New York State

Despite Spring officially arriving, New York State residents are being told to prepare for a "winter weather event."

Spring officially began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Artic Air Returns As New York State Enters Spring

Canva Canva loading...

Just a few days ago, temps in the Hudson Valley reached near 70 degrees. However, cold air from Canada brought with it colder temperatures and gusty winds.

Parts of New York State and the Hudson Valley even dealt with some scattered flurries and wet snow showers were even in Tuesday's forecast.

Temperatures should reach or get to 50 degrees on Wednesday before "arctic air dives into the Northeast on Thursday," Hudson Valley Weather warns.

Potential Winter Weather For Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Hearing about "arctic air" returning to the region probably doesn't bring you joy. Making matters worse, Hudson Valley Weather dropped this bomb.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Stating the arctic air "sets the stage for a potential winter weather event for Friday night and Saturday."

Hudson Valley Weather says the full details of the storm are "still very unclear."

"Period Of Wet Snow"

But the Hudson Valley weather experts are calling for a "period of wet snow" that should develop Friday night into Saturday.

Canva Canva loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"The main question that needs to be answered, is what happens on Saturday," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather predicts " a couple of inches of wet snow" before a change to soaking rain.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Ever wonder about the biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history or the counties in New York State that deal with the most snow?

Find out all the answers below:

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker