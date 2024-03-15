Canadian Group ‘Ill-Prepared’ To Hike In Upstate New York
A group from Canada needed to be rescued as they tried to hike in Upstate New York in awful weather conditions.
In this week's "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed rangers saved a group of hikers from Canada who weren't prepared for hiking in Upstate New York.
The DEC also recently saved by a group hiking in blizzard conditions. CLICK HERE to read the full story.
Wilderness Rescue: Town of Wilmington, Essex County, New York
On Saturday, March 9, around 4:20 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiking party reporting an individual with an ankle injury near the summit of Whiteface Mountain.
Arriving rangers found three hikers from Quebec, Canada. Rangers determined the ankle injury wasn't serious but said the hikers were "ill-prepared" for conditions.
"Only one of the three had traction for their boots and all were wearing leggings without additional pants layers. In addition, the hikers didn’t have headlamps or navigational tools and were out of water," the DEC said in a press release.
Ill-Prepared Hikers Saved In Upstate New York In Pour Rain
The DEC didn't release much information about the conditions on March 9 in the Town of Wilmington but confirmed it was "pouring rain."
The DEC gave the trio a courtesy ride to their vehicle.
Rangers also educated the hikers about preparedness and checking the weather before their next adventure.
