Wild Video: New York Kids Nearly Killed At Hudson Valley Bus Stop

A heart-stopping video from the Hudson Valley is causing outrage across New York.

A van nearly struck two young boys waiting for their school bus in Rockland County

Dash-Cam Video Shows Van Driving Onto Sidewalk To Pass School Bus

The shocking footage, recorded on Remsen Avenue near Dolson Road, in Monsey, New York, shows a van driving onto the sidewalk to get around a stopped school bus on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The bus had its yellow flashers on and was seconds away from extending its stop sign to pick up the children.

In the video, shared by the Monsey Scoop, before you can see the van appear, you can see two children walking on the sidewalk.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped around the bus, jumping the curb and coming within inches of hitting those two boys.

People believe the children would have been killed, had they not leapt backwards at the last second to avoid being struck.

The dashcam clip is quickly spreading across social media. Some say its one of the most reckless driving incidents they’ve ever seen.

Parents who see the video are calling it a nightmare, a stark reminder about how dangerous ignoring school bus laws can be.

Police say the the driver’s behavior was completely unacceptable. They are trying to to identify and arrest the person behind the wheel.

Police are urging anyone with information about the van or driver to come forward.

See the full video below:

Many believe this could’ve been a tragedy and someone needs to be held accountable.

