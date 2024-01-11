Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items, CR

Chemicals that are used to make plastic more durable were found in food sold at McDonald's, Trader Joe's, Chipotle, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Wendy's and more.

Consumer Reports has found what it calls the "widespread" presence of plastics in food.

Widespread Presence Of Plastics Found In Food Sold In New York State

Research from Consumer Reports found phthalates in 99 products of products it tested. Phthalates are also called "forever chemicals."

"That unexpected ingredient is something called a plasticizer: a chemical used to make plastic more flexible and durable. "Today, plasticizers—the most common of which are called phthalates—show up inside almost all of us, right along with other chemicals found in plastic, including bisphenols such as BPA," CR states.

Both are linked to a long list of health issues including cancer, diabetes, reproductive disorders, neurological impairments of developing fetuses and children, and even death, according to the Endocrine Society and International Pollutants Elimination Network.

Consumer Reports has been testing for these chemicals for the past 25 years but just released a new list after testing a wide variety of foods.

"In our new tests, we checked a wider variety of foods to see how much of the chemicals Americans actually consume. The answer? Quite a lot. Our tests of nearly 100 foods found that despite growing evidence of potential health threats, bisphenols and phthalates remain widespread in our food," CR added.

Food Items From McDonald's, Trader Joe's, Chipotle, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Wendy's Listed

Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving:

"While there is no level that scientists have confirmed as safe, lower levels are better," Consumer Reports states

Many companies including Annie’s, Burger King, Fairlife, Little Caesars, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Wendy’s, and Yoplait did not respond to requests for comment.

McDonald's told CR they are following existing regulations.

Fast food workers said you should avoid eating these items.

