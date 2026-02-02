Why Beloved New York Restaurants Are Vanishing

Many restaurants in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York recently closed for good in 2026, or will soon.

New Yorkers Say Goodbye To These Beloved Restaurants

Recent closures include:

Wellington’s Grill, Harrison

A family staple for over 30 years, this bar and grill suddenly closed its doors on January 19, 2026.

LaBella Pizza Bistro, New Paltz

Longtime owner retired

Gershon’s Deli, Schenectady

The legendary Jewish-style deli, a fixture since 1954, permanently closed on January 30, 2026, after 71 years of business.

Manor Rock, Hudson

This farm-to-table destination on Warren Street held its final service on January 31, 2026, though its associated farm in Columbia County remains operational.

Biam Rhinebeck:

This modern Irish bistro, known for its creative takes on comfort food, announced its permanent closure for early February 2026.

Clifton Park Pizza, Clifton Park

This long-standing pizzeria, which served the community for 50 years, recently shut down in late January 2026.

Genoa Importing, Loudonville

A beloved Italian specialty market and deli that had been in business for 35 years closed its doors in January 2026.

In New York City, longtime staples like Café Un Deux Trois, Basta Pasta, and Sippy Cafe also closed.

Chains like Denny's, On The Border, and Smokey Bones are reportedly debating closures are other drastic measures

Shocking Reasons Behind New York Restaurant Closures

A new report highlighted several reasons for recent restaurant closures.

Owners point to a toxic mix of skyrocketing rent, high labor and food costs, post-pandemic shifts in dining habits, and sometimes messy legal battles.

Hudson Valley Post recently reported that Café Un Deux Trois, an iconic New York City eatery, closed after nearly 50 years due to skyrocketing expenses.

Co-owner Gerald Blanes said the rent got "very, very expensive."

According to The Coconut Mama, some places say deal with triple rent, while others have $2 million in unpaid taxes.

