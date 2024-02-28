Why Are So Many Horses Dying In Upstate New York?

A new report is taking a close look at what could have caused the more than one dozen horse deaths in Upstate New York.

The horses died during the 2023 racing season at the Saratoga Race Course.

New Report Looks At Causes Of Horse Deaths At Saratoga, New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A total of 14 horses passed away in 2023.

According to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, there are a "multitude of risk factors that likely contributed to the fatalities" during the 2023 race season in Saratoga.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"The TSAG did not find any clear association between known risk factors and the spike in equine injuries based on their testing and inspection of the racing surfaces during the 2023 Meet," officials stated in its report.

Rain May Have Led To Horse Deaths

Canva Canva loading...

Two major factors in these tragedies include wet conditions and the exercise histories of equine athletes.

Below is the amount of rain during the past few years at the Saratoga Race Course.

2023: 11.03 inches of rain

2022: 8.69 inches of rain

2021: 7.76 inches of rain

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"The significantly increased rainfall during the 2023 Meet compared to previous years cannot be overlooked," officials add. "Available data suggests that the rainfall could have played a role in the increased risk of fatal injury during the 2023 Meet.

Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend Getty Images loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The NYRA says the organization is focused on improving safety and providing the tools necessary to identify underlying health conditions.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.