Officials are sounding the alarm about a whooping cough outbreak in parts of the Hudson Valley.

Officials in Sullivan County are reporting a number of new cases.

Whooping Cough Outbreak In Sullivan County, New York

Google Google loading...

The Sullivan County Department of Public Health issued an "important advisory" after seeing an increase in cases of pertussis (whooping cough.) identified in children of varying ages, with five (5) confirmed just this week.

“This is an important advisory, and comes during National Immunization Awareness Month,” said Director of Public Health Karen Holden. “This month reinforces why vaccines are important for people of all ages and how they can help prevent serious, sometimes deadly, diseases and illnesses.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Five children have confirmed cases of the highly contagious but treatable respiratory illness.

Why is Pertussis Called Whooping Cough?

sick child Canva loading...

Pertussis is known as whooping cough because of the “whooping” sound that is made when gasping for air after a fit of coughing makes it hard to breathe, according to Sullivan County health officials.

"Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air. Pertussis begins with cold symptoms and cough, which worsen over 1-2 weeks. Symptoms usually include a long series of coughing fits followed by a whooping noise," the Sullivan County Department of Public Health stated in a press release.

These coughing fits can last up to 10 weeks or longer.

sick child Canva loading...

"Whooping cough can cause serious illness in babies, children, teens, and adults and can even be life-threatening, especially in babies. Approximately half of babies less than 1-year-old who get pertussis need treatment in the hospital," the Sullivan County Department of Public Health states.

This highly contagious disease usually begins with the same symptoms as the common cold. A patient's cough typically becomes worse over a week or two, with coughing fits producing a "whooping" sound.

Babies and young children have the greatest chances of dying from whooping cough. The best way to protect yourself is to be vaccinated, officials say.

People with pertussis may experience coughing followed by vomiting, turning blue, or difficulty catching breath. The cough is often worse at night, and cough medicines usually do not help alleviate the cough.

Preventive Actions

Health officials say children in a prekindergarten setting should be immunized.

jacoblund jacoblund loading...

"The DTaP vaccine is required for children entering school in New York State. Children starting the series on time should receive a 5-dose series of DTaP vaccine at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 15 through 18 months and at 4 years or older. The fourth dose may be received as early as age 12 months, provided at least 6 months have elapsed since the third dose," Sullivan County stated in a press release. "Sullivan County Public Health provides a monthly immunization clinic on the second Tuesday of every month from 3-6 p.m."

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing