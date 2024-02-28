Cops ‘On A Roll’ Finding ‘Dead-Beat’ Parents In Upstate New York

Police in the Hudson Valley are "on a roll" finding and arresting "dead beat parents."

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office revealed how they tricked a wanted father.

Sullivan County, New York Dad Wanted On Family Court Child Support Warrant

Marcus Molnar, 46, of Barryville, NY was wanted on a Family Court child support warrant.

It's alleged that he owes nearly $9,000 in child support payments and has been hiding out in Wayne County, Pennsylvania since September of 2023.

Recently, deputies spotted that Molnar placed a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Porsche automobile for sale on Facebook Market Place.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies posed as potential buyers and contacted him to meet.

Wanted Man Arrested Thanks To Facebook MarketPlace

Molnar agreed to meet with the potential buyers on Dry Brook Rd. in Barryville, New York, unaware he was speaking with officers.

On Saturday around 2:15 p.m., deputies drove to the location in an undercover pickup truck.

"When the suspect approached the pickup truck, the deputies, who were in uniform, jumped out and made the arrest," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

As per the Family Court Warrant, Molnar was sent to the Sullivan County Jail for 60 days.

Also Wanted By Pennsylvania State Police

Police note Molnar is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on a warrant charging theft of property. He is being held for Pennsylvania as a fugitive from justice pending further court action.

Police "On A Roll" Finding "Dead-Beat" Parents In Upstate New York

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff says his deputies are “on a roll” and highlighted Sergeant Blake Starner who led the agency’s efforts to hold “deadbeat parents” accountable.

In 10 days the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office executed five Family Court child support arrest warrants. Including:

Police note "several more warrants (are) in the pipeline."

