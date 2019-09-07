Which Is Better: Pumpkin Spice Or Apple Cider?

It's the battle of the fall drinks.

Look, I don't drink coffee so I really can't comment on half of this debate. HOWEVER, I love a good fight. Who doesn't? So I'm asking the most basic question of all time: which is the better fall flavor, pumpkin spice or apple cider?

Like I said, I'm not a coffee drinker. So OBVIOUSLY I'm on team apple cider. But I will say, that I am the Grinch of fall and still prefer apple juice over apple cider. I've never had pumpkin spice and I don't really plan to...because I don't really like pumpkin.

So when you're done fighting for your side on our Facebook, maybe try to push me in one direction or another for the battle fo the fall flavors. But which do you like better, pumpkin spice or apple cider? Drop a comment below or on our Facebook page to let us know.

