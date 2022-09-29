Wheel of Fortune Announces Hudson Valley Show With Celeb Host

If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley.

That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.

If you've ever watched Wheel of Fortune you know that it's one of the simpler game shows to play. Maybe because it's on right after Jeopardy! it just seems easier, but the only thing usually coming between a contestant and solving the puzzle is an unlucky spin of the wheel.

Celebrity host

It makes sense that Wheel of Fortune would be visiting the Hudson Valley during fall, the time of year when the region is at its prettiest. Unfortunately, the show's usual hosts Pat Sajak and Vana White won't have a chance to see our beautiful foliage because they won't be participating in this special show. Instead, singer and entertainer Clay Aiken will be on hand to host the game and pump up the crowd.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

When is the show happening?

The Wheel of Fortune show will take place on October 16 at the Ulster County Performing Arts Center in Kingston. The game will start at 7:30pm, just like on TV, but it will last much longer than just a half hour. Including audience warm-up, the game will go for approximately 90 minutes.

How can I become a contestant?

Tickets to see the show are currently available through The Bardavon's website, but they're not necessary to sign up to play the game. According to Wheel of Fortune's official rules, a special registration window will open up at the venue approximately three hours before showtime. Those who wish to participate can come by and sign up to be considered for either an on-stage contestant or an audience contestant.

Wheel Of Fortune Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Getty Images loading...

Those who want to spin the big wheel on stage will need to solve a "Test Puzzle" that reveals at least 50% of the letters along with a category. If you can solve it correctly on your first attempt within ten seconds you'll be added to the on-stage category of potential contestants. More details on the process are available on The Bardavon's website.

Special ticket packages

For those who don't want to wait in line to register, special packages are available that come with "Fastpass" access to registration, special merchandise and more. Of course, you don't have to purchase anything to win, although if you're not selected to play you won't be able to watch the game unless you have a ticket.

When will the show be televised?

Unfortunately, the Hudson Valley Wheel of Fortune show is not being taped for broadcast. It's part of the game's live tour which is stopping in towns all over the country.

