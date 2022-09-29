Kingston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escaping Halfway House

Kingston man, Glyn Frink, aged 51, was sentenced to 3 years of prison time for escaping from a residential re-entry center in September 2021. This announcement comes from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty.

Frink pled guilty on June 1st, 2022, admitting that he had been ordered to reside at a halfway house as part of a prior federal term of imprisonment by the federal Bureau of Prisons. On September 25th, 2021, he signed out of the halfway house to go to work, and failed to return at 6pm as required. Frink was residing in Horizon House Residential Reentry Center in Albany at the time of his escape. Horizon House Residential Reentry Center is a 42-bed facility that helps men and women transition from federal incarceration back into New York and Vermont communities.

He then remained in the Albany area without approval and failed to notify Albany Police of his change of address as required under the sex offender registry laws. Frink was finally arrested on March 7th at a fast food restaurant in Albany.

Following his release from prison, Frink will continue serving a 15-year term of supervised release. This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service and prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Benjamin S. Clark.

A Repeated Crime

This is not the first time Glyn Frink has failed to register as a sex offender and notify about his whereabouts. In October of 2011, he was sentenced to 27 months of prison for failing to notify New York state he was a sex offender.

In 2004, Frink was convicted of a sex offense in Virginia and later moved to Kingston, New York. In Virginia, he was charged with the offense of indecent liberties with a child, a felony and sentenced to five and a half years in prison according to a Virginia state court report.

37 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders