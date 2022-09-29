Haverstraw Man Convicted on All Counts for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

It was announced today by Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II that Ramiro Linares, 39-year-old from Haverstraw, New York, has been found guilty on all counts after a jury trial before Judge DiCaprio in the Village of Haverstraw that commenced on September 19th, 2022, and concluded on September 22, 2022.

Linares was found guilty on one count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In December of 2012, the defendant touched the genitals of a female child, whom he knew, when she about 12 years of age. Linares engaged in misconduct that endangered her welfare between October of 2012 and July 2013.

The investigation was handled by Haverstraw Police Department with the assistance of the Rockland County District Attorney's Office Special Victims Unit. Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Knowlton and Assistant District Attorney Ralph DeLuca prosecuted the case.

In his statement, District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said,

"Children are on of our most precious resources and represent the future. We will be seeking the maximum penalty under the law at sentencing."

Linares faces up to one year in jail on each of these offenses and will have to register as a sex offender.

