Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured

A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously.

On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York.

Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York

Google Google loading...

On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 8:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive for an automobile accident with injuries. Deputies and Putnam Valley Fire Department members arrived on the scene and began extricating and providing medical aid for the occupants of the two vehicles involved.

The driver of the first vehicle, 23-year-old Bryan Tumolo of Mahopac, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. Tumolo was just days away from turning 24. He's survived by his fiance and baby girl.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Mahopac, New York Father Killed In Crash

Mckayla-Lynn Gordineer/FB Mckayla-Lynn Gordineer/FB loading...

"My best friend, Bryan Tumolo, passed away just days away from turning 24, last night. He was in a tragic car accident and has left behind not only his girlfriend, but his favorite baby girl, Kaylee," Liv Di wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe was started to help Tumolo's family.

"Bryan was one of the most generous, funny, and kind-hearted souls I ever met. I'll never forget him or the joy he brought to everyone. His hilarious sense of humor, generosity, and always positive attitude was a blessing to us all. Bryan will forever be remembered and deeply missed," Brittany Pirro stated on the GoFundMe.

As of this writing just over $1,510 has been raised. Click Here to donate.

Cause Of Fatal Putnam County, New York Crash Revealed

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

A preliminary investigation indicates that Tumolo's vehicle was traveling north on Wood Street when it crossed over into the path of the second vehicle, which was southbound. It remains unclear why Tumolo's car drove over the double-yellow line and into oncoming traffic.

"The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted Sheriff's deputies and Investigators at the scene with the investigation. Members of the Carmel Police Department also assisted at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Sheriff's Investigators at (845) 225-8060," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated.

3 Hudson Valley, New York Teens Injured

Google Google loading...

The driver of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Lake Peekskill and one of his two passengers, a 17-year-old woman from Putnam Valley were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, police say.

Another passenger, a 15-year-old woman from Putnam Valley, was transported by Ambulanz medical ambulance to Westchester Medical Center. Police did not release the condition of the 15-year-old.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.