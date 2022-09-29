Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York

As of this morning, it appears the Village of New Paltz has lost another popular Mexican Restaurant. Earlier this morning (September 29, 2022) a fire broke out at Mexican Kitchen located at 15 -1/2 North Front Street. According to social media posts, the building is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but it appears from a photo shared online to have started in the back of the building. Mexican Kitchen was a favorite for many carrying a 4-1/2 star rating on Tripadvisor.

Early Morning Fire in New Paltz Destroy Mexican Restaurant

Google Google loading...

The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue.

New Paltz Fire Department via Facebook New Paltz Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from the New Paltz Fire Department and others.

We at Scarborough Fare want our community to know that we are safe from the structure fire that happened next door, very early this morning at our New Paltz location. Our building received very little damage due to the quick response of the Fire Department in containing and eliminating the fire.

Please be advised, as we may have a delayed opening. North Front Street may be difficult to drive through as the building is under investigation and cleanup. Keep checking our page for opening updates. Thank you all for your concern and support as we extend ours to our neighbors in hopes that they recover from such an unfortunate event.(via Scarborourgh Fare Facebook)

New Paltz loses Another Mexican Restaurant, Totaling four in One Year

Photo Credit Hans Schmalberger Photo Credit Hans Schmalberger loading...

The Mexican Kitchen Restaurant posted this note on Facebook to the community around 11:30 AM confirming the restaurant was a total loss.

Photo Credit via Jaclyn Ageloff Photo Credit via Jaclyn Ageloff loading...

Dear friends, Our business suffered a total loss today due to a electrical fire which we believe started in attic. Thankfully, everyone was okay and the building was unoccupied at the time. We are unsure of what is next for the future of Mexican Kitchen. Thank you to the New Paltz Fire, Police and Public Works Departments. As well as the mutual aid fire and end departments. We thank all of you for your thoughts, concerns and prayers. Thank you for your support of the Mexican Kitchen brand over the last 7 years. (Via Mexican Kitchen Facebook)

Photo Credit Hans Schmalberger Photo Credit Hans Schmalberger loading...

Just last week I reported about three Mexican restaurants had recently closed in New Paltz and sadly it appears today we will be adding a four to that list after this tragic fire. This story is ongoing and we will update this article as we receive more information.

Take a Look Around New Paltz

A Tour of New Paltz Some of our favorite and not so favorite things about New Paltz, New York.

Weather Disasters that Cause Lots of Damage